Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 174 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of FCN stock opened at $210.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.12. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.39 and a 1-year high of $232.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.60 and a 200 day moving average of $200.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.40 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTI Consulting

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total transaction of $5,564,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,126,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon bought 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,126,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,513. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.