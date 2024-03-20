Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 7,655 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,979 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,312,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,816,000 after purchasing an additional 122,652 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,497,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 136,314 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 207,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the period. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of BBVA opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BBVA

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.