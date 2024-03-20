Dfpg Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.75.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

