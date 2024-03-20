Dfpg Investments LLC Has $679,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Dfpg Investments LLC cut its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,139 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $53.74 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

