Dfpg Investments LLC Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $230.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $234.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

