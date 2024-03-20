Dfpg Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Dfpg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 162,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 917,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMT opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Dividend Announcement

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Featured Articles

