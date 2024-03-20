Dfpg Investments LLC Makes New $664,000 Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,578 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Block by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Block by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 280,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,054,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,056 shares of company stock worth $18,407,064 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Down 1.9 %

Block stock opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.65. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

