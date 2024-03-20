Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,438,988,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,873 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,031 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 318.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,434,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,376 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS COWZ opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average is $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

