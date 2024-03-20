Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 204 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dfpg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 317,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after buying an additional 87,961 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 77,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $71.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

