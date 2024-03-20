Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 563 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Dfpg Investments LLC cut its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 120.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FSK opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.88%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 102.81%.

FSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

