Diligent Investors LLC Acquires New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 17,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $181.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.21. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

