Diligent Investors LLC Invests $209,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 679,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,626,000 after buying an additional 181,828 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Truist Financial by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,700,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,258,000 after buying an additional 740,722 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average is $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TFC shares. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.47.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

