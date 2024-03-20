Diligent Investors LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL)

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Diligent Investors LLC owned about 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $5,241,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $3,923,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 488.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 86,926 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 44,010 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

