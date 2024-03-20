Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on March 22nd

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1411 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ DFGP opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $50.14 and a one year high of $53.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,850,000.

