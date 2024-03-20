Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Announces $0.16 Dividend

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DFGX opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.11% of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

