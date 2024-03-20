Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0842 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $29.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares by 23.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter worth about $685,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares by 880.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000.

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

