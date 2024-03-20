Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (AMZD) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on March 26th

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1672 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter worth $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the second quarter worth $264,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $632,000.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

