Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 10.07% of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

