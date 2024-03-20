Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (GGLL) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on March 26th

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2002 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ GGLL opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 million, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of -2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGLL. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares by 257.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 35,894 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000.

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

