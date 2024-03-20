Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (MSFD) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on March 26th

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1291 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

MSFD stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $936,000.

About Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

