Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (MSFU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3053 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFU opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.10.

Get Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $829,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.