Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1199 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDD opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $28.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 23.26% of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

