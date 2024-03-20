Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares (NVDU) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on March 26th

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2606 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Up 1.6 %

NVDU stock opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $74.51.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 15.38% of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

