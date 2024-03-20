Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLSGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2399 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLS opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $34.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 1,580.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Dividend History for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS)

