Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2399 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLS opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $34.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 1,580.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.