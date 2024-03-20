Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0788 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $21.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1,301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 616.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

