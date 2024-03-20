Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on March 26th

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1907 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

QQQE opened at $87.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $68.55 and a twelve month high of $89.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.91.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after purchasing an additional 237,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 352,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,866,000 after purchasing an additional 167,745 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,446,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 86,493 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.