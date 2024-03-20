DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,158 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DINO. Bank of America raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

