DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,015 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $215,687,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $102,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth $107,276,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 345.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth $91,790,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $65,685,509. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.55. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $45.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKNG

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.