Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Decreased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.69. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 114.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

