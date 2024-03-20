DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,038,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.31% of DraftKings worth $1,090,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 7.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.55. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $45.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $8,178,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,676,752.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $8,178,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,195,812 shares in the company, valued at $130,676,752.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $65,685,509. 55.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DraftKings

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.