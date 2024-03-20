Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.15

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.15 and traded as low as C$12.63. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$12.67, with a volume of 586,877 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on DIR.UN. Raymond James upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.28.
Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.
