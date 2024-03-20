Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) PT Raised to $21.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRVN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Driven Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Driven Brands

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Shares of DRVN opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.92 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Driven Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 134,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter worth $915,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.