Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer David Rae Sells 6,301 Shares

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Rae sold 6,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.89, for a total value of C$62,316.89.

David Rae also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, David Rae sold 12,497 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total value of C$124,595.09.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

TSE DPM opened at C$9.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.90. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.79 and a twelve month high of C$10.78.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1075388 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.34.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

