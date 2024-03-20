Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 22,341 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,341 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 56,857 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3,054.8% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 40,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,862,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,047,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSIE opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.