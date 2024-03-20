Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 25,064 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,064 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in AT&T by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,558,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Shares of T opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

