Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 296 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.6% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.2% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $131.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.35. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

About Novo Nordisk A/S



Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

