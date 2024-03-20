Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 7,649 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 124.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $239,875,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 215.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,378,000 after acquiring an additional 626,837 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 486,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

In related news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $223.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.44. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $224.17.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

