Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 348.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,841 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 890,476.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 231,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after buying an additional 231,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 169,422 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2,607.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 151,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 146,075 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 636.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 125,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 95,986 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $45.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

