Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 13,406 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 95,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 57,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 24,072 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 158,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIS stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.