Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 1,460 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 30.9% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WM opened at $212.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $213.00. The company has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.93.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

