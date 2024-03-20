Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 45,493 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $158,614,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,703.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,265 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,472 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $36.47.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

