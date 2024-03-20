Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 5,305 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 220,704 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.73. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

