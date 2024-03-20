Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 5,740 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,976,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,459,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,793,000 after purchasing an additional 211,512 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,132,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,182,000 after acquiring an additional 54,107 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2,383.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,749,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,915,000 after acquiring an additional 155,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $64.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average of $61.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.3163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

