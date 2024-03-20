Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,527 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.7% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $856.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $893.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $721.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.34. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $251.30 and a 52 week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

