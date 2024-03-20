Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.54% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 589.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSSC stock opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $512.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.07. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $51.71 and a 1-year high of $65.14.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.