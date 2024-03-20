Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 551.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 73,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH opened at $57.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.92. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.