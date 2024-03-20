Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 1,421.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,316 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.59% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,879,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after buying an additional 48,230 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 388,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $88.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.67. The company has a market capitalization of $816.32 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $89.25.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

