Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

IBM stock opened at $193.34 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

