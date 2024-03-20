Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,379,000 after buying an additional 42,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,969,000 after purchasing an additional 256,468 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 669,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ITA opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.48. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

