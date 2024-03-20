Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 464,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $316,000. ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $48.38.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

